Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. 296,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,687. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

