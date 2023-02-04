Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $22.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

