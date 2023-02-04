North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Repligen
In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %
Repligen stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.