North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Repligen stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

