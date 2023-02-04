North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 711 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $205,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.74.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

