North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,164 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of SS&C Technologies worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

