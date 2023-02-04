North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 404 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

