North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,740 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

