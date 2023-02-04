North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $28.10 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. AES makes up approximately 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of AES worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AES by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES Stock Performance

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.42%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.