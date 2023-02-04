North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,586 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Envista worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

