North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

