North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

