North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,233 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,170 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,295 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,616 shares of company stock valued at $400,737 and sold 22,363 shares valued at $2,022,967. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

