North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,005 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

