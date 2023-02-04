North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $339.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.17. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

