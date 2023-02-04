NSUR COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,093.27 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $49,093.27 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

