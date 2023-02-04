Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NAZ opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

