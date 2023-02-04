Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NAZ opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.