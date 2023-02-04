Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NMI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

