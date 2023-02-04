Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE NMI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
