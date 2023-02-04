Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. 103,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,503. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

