Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:NAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. 103,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,503. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
