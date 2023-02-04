Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:NQP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,215. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
