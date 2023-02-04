Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.36% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

