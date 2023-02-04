Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
