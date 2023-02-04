NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

