Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.96 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

