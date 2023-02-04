Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 323 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

