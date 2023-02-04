Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEN opened at $261.02 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $266.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,710 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

