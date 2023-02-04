Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 4.7 %

TTWO stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -993.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

