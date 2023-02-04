Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

