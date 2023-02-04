Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $230.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $242.23.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

