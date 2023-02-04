Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0566 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $324.07 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.48 or 0.07152567 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05531149 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $25,745,331.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

