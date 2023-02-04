Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $678.41

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 678.41 ($8.38) and traded as high as GBX 737 ($9.10). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 734.80 ($9.07), with a volume of 3,476,878 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 560 ($6.92) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 772.50 ($9.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 678.80.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

