Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.