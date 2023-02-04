Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 30.00%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
