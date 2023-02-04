Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.03

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.03 and traded as high as $36.97. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 10,980 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.54 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

