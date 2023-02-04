Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 97,120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $102.94 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

