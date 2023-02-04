Old North State Trust LLC Buys 5,862 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 97,700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day moving average is $244.77.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

