Old North State Trust LLC Buys 5,862 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 97,700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day moving average is $244.77.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.