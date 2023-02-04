Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 118,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

