Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 99,373.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

