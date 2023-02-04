Old North State Trust LLC Has $534,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 100,241.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

