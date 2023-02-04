Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,506.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,536.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.