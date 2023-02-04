Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 2,284 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 114,200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

