Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

