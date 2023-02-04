OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.57 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00006684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 6% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $219.76 million and $24.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00090650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00063485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

