OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 310,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,002. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.57 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,381 shares of company stock worth $322,788. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.