Open Text Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.70. 1,364,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 76.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 57.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.