Oppenheimer Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $294.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.18 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.94.

Amgen stock opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.12. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

