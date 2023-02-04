Oppenheimer Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $67.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

