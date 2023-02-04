Optimism Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $328.95 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00013070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $657.32 million and $328.95 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002686 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00429037 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.82 or 0.29263680 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00418052 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
