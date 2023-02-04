Optimism Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361.97 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Optimism has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $661.30 million and $361.97 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00013157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00429143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.37 or 0.29267707 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00456043 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.