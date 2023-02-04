Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $241.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.