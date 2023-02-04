Orbs (ORBS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $435.19 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $138.64 million and approximately $435.19 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

