Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Organon & Co. worth $25,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,835 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after purchasing an additional 681,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $29.76. 1,032,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,332. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.