Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,146 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 1,113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 298,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ONL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 407,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,424. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Orion Office REIT

ONL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.